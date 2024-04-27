The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

