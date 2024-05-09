Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

