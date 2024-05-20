Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $5.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BYND. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Beyond Meat stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $466.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
