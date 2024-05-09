Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $582,198.40 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $261.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average is $230.10.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.