Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,938. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

