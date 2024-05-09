Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells 2,037 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $408.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $415.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

