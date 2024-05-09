Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III Purchases 25,000 Shares

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enviri Trading Down 1.9 %
NVRI opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
