Savara’s (SVRA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a current ratio of 15.66. Savara has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Savara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Savara by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

