Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 788.2% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

