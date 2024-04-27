Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 872.7% in April

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Forafric Global Trading Down 4.2 %
AFRIW opened at $1.15 on Friday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Forafric Global Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.