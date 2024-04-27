Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Up 872.7% in April

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Forafric Global Trading Down 4.2 %

AFRIW opened at $1.15 on Friday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

