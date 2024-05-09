Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

