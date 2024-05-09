Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.14. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

