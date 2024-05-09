Drilling Tools International (DTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTI opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

