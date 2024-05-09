Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$76.90 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

