Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.14 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently -76.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

