American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %

AMS stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Shared Hospital Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

