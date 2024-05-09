Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MXC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
