ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $287.61 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $312.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.25.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.