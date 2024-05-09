Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 49,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. 15,058,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100,128. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

