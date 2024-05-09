Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.25 and last traded at $197.15. Approximately 317,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,983,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

