Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.37 and last traded at $165.87. Approximately 1,145,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,830,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

