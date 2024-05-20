Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter.

GOTU opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.17 and a beta of 0.07.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

