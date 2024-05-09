Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,057 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

