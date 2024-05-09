Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $31.27 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,271,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 16.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $440.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,685,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327,832. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $321.32 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.