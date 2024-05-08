Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $505,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,893. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

