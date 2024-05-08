Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 124,990 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Comcast by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 22,394,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,088,303. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.