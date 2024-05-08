Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.83. 406,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,055. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

