LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $602,400.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

LMAT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,268,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

