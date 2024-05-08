Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 4,122,062 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

