JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 587,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,423. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

