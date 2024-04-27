Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Increases By 700.0%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $353.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.71 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

