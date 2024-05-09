Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $9,995,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

