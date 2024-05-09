StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.74 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.