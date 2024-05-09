Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.26 million. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.37. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

