International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

