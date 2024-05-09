International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
