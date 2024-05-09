VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

