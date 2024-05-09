Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

