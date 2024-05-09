Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

Read Our Latest Report on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$2.48.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.