Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$2.48.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
