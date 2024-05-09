Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,519,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

