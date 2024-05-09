Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

