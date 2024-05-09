Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
