Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.