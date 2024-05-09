Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance
Shares of HE stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
