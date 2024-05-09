Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 220.33 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

