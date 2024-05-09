Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 127.14%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

