Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
