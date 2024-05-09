Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

