EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $236.00.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.93.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

EPAM stock opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.43 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

