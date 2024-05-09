Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $326,576.25 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $255.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.