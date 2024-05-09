Linda Johnson Rice Sells 453 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62.

OMC stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

