Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.70. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,220.88% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
