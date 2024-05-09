Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.70. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,220.88% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.